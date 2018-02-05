Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 35 points in loss
Westbrook had 35 points (15-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.
Westbrook did all he could to get the win Sunday but could not help the team avoid their fourth consecutive loss. After winning eight games prior to the losing streak, the Thunder appeared to have turned the corner with their rotations and roles within the team. The loss of Andre Roberson (knee) has had a major impact on the team and they need to find a way to win without his tenacious perimeter defense. Westbrook and the Thunder will travel to Golden State to face Kevin Durant and the Warriors in what should be an entertaining matchup.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't face league discipline•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops season-high 21 assists in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads way with 37 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Saturday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.