Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 35 points in loss

Westbrook had 35 points (15-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.

Westbrook did all he could to get the win Sunday but could not help the team avoid their fourth consecutive loss. After winning eight games prior to the losing streak, the Thunder appeared to have turned the corner with their rotations and roles within the team. The loss of Andre Roberson (knee) has had a major impact on the team and they need to find a way to win without his tenacious perimeter defense. Westbrook and the Thunder will travel to Golden State to face Kevin Durant and the Warriors in what should be an entertaining matchup.