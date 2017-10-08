Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores nine points in Sunday's win
Westbrook recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during an 86-85 win over the Melbourne United on Sunday
Westbrook got a lot more minutes in his second preseason contest, and posted a decent all-around line despite struggling with his shot. With the talent upgrade around him, it figures that Westbrook will score less this season, but he may pick up even more assists than last season, when averaged 10.4 dimes per game.
