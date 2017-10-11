Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 20 points Tuesday
Westbrook provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Nuggets.
The shot attempts, field-goal percentage and scoring total were easily preseason highs for Westbrook, who looked sharper than in his prior two exhibitions. The 28-year-old has been active on the ball distribution front in his last two games, as he closed out the preseason with back-to-back seven-assist tallies. He'll next take the court when the Thunder tangle with Knicks in their regular-season opener on Oct. 19.
