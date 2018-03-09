Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 27 points Thursday

Westbrook scored 27 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 FT) to go with eight rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 win against Phoenix.

On Thursday, Westbrook rebounded from his high scoring, high turnover game on Tuesday. The guard limited his turnovers to two while leading Oklahoma City with an efficient 27 points. Shooting 11-of-14 from the field, Westbrook nearly had his fifth straight game with at least 30 points without shooting a single three-pointer. It was the third time this season that he did not take a shot from beyond the arc in a game. In addition, Westbrook was only two rebounds and a assist away from a triple-double. All in all, it was an efficient night.