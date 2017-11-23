Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Season-high point total Wednesday
Westbrook posted 34 points (13-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 win over the Warriors.
The dynamic All-Star seemed to turn it up a couple of notches Wednesday while facing former teammate and perennial rival Kevin Durant. Westbrook's scoring total was a season high, and he started building on it right from tip-off. He compiled 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter and continued to posted his second consecutive double-digit rebound total in the process. While his numbers have notably been down across the board this season with the arrival of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, Westbrook has started to pick up his scoring, as he's supplied at least 20 points in seven of the last nine contests.
