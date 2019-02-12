Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Sets triple-double record

Westbrook totaled 21 points (5-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-111 victory over Portland.

The triple-double was Westbrook's 10th consecutive, establishing a new NBA record. He's on pace to average a triple-double for the third consecutive season and continues to produce outstanding raw statistics, but his shooting from the field, free-throw line and three-point range remain major blights on his fantasy profile. He's now shot under 40 percent in four straight contests while attempting 17.5 shots per game during that stretch.

