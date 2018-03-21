Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Snaps triple-double streak in loss

Westbrook scored 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Celtics.

Westbrook struggled with his shot a bit against one of the league's best defensive units, but his ability to get to the line allowed him to exceed his season average in scoring. He failed to do so in terms of assists and rebounds, however, snapping a five-game triple-double streak in the process. Westbrook rarely goes long between big games and will look to help his team bounce back from a tough loss against the Heat on Friday.