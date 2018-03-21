Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Snaps triple-double streak in loss
Westbrook scored 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Celtics.
Westbrook struggled with his shot a bit against one of the league's best defensive units, but his ability to get to the line allowed him to exceed his season average in scoring. He failed to do so in terms of assists and rebounds, however, snapping a five-game triple-double streak in the process. Westbrook rarely goes long between big games and will look to help his team bounce back from a tough loss against the Heat on Friday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 37 points in 37 minutes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Fourth straight triple-double Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 32 points in 35 minutes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...