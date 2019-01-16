Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Solid shooting in loss
Westbrook totaled 31 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.
Westbrook's having his typically strong season, on pace to average a triple-double for a third year straight. However, his shooting has cratered from both the three-point and free-throw lines and he's shooting a horrific 23.3-percent and 63.1-percent respectively. He's hit 40-of-54 free-throws over his past eight games, so at least on that front he seems to be improving. His three-point shooting hasn't picked up as he's shooting just 18.5 percent from long range over that span.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Career-high 24 dimes in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Big double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Notches 12th triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Improves shot in 31-point effort•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Atrocious shooting in triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in easy win•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.