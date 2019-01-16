Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Solid shooting in loss

Westbrook totaled 31 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Westbrook's having his typically strong season, on pace to average a triple-double for a third year straight. However, his shooting has cratered from both the three-point and free-throw lines and he's shooting a horrific 23.3-percent and 63.1-percent respectively. He's hit 40-of-54 free-throws over his past eight games, so at least on that front he seems to be improving. His three-point shooting hasn't picked up as he's shooting just 18.5 percent from long range over that span.