Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spearheads comeback win
Westbrook furnished 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Thunder's 99-95 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.
Westbrook wasn't exactly sharp with his shot, but he got hot when it counted most. The perennial All-Star notched 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and helped OKC erase a 13-point deficit over the final seven minutes. Westbrook has actually seen his overall numbers drop in the current three-game absence of Paul George (shoulder), but what constitutes a downturn for him still equates to a stellar showing for most players. Westbrook will be lined up for another particularly heavy workload Tuesday if George misses a fourth straight contest against the Timberwolves.
