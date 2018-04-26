Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spearheads momentous comeback in Game 5 win

Westbrook supplied 45 points (17-39 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds and seven assists across 44 minutes during Oklahoma City's 107-99 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

With the Thunder 25 points down at the 8:34 mark of the third quarter, Westbrook stared elimination in the face and ultimately prevailed. The perennial All-Star lived up to every bit of his stellar reputation by pouring in 33 of his 45 points in the second half on a 12-for-23 tally from the field. It was a stark departure from the first two periods, when Westbrook had drained just five of 16 shots on his way to what seemed destined to be another underwhelming performance on the scoreboard. Both Westbrook's scoring and rebounding numbers served as series highs, and he'll likely be pressed into a similar level of massive usage when OKC once again attempts to stave off elimination in Game 6 on Friday.