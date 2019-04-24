Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spectacular in series-ending loss

Westbrook delivered 29 points (11-31 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 45 minutes during the Thunder's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Westbrook's spectacular exploits weren't enough in the series-ending loss, as the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard broke the Thunder's heart with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send OKC home. Westbrook did manage to bounce back to an extent from an atrocious shooting night in Game 4, one in which he'd drained just five of 21 shots. The triple-double was the second of the series for the perennial All-Star, and it marked the 10th time in the postseason that he's accomplished the feat. With another first-round playoff exit, Westbrook and the Thunder will look to regroup this offseason.