Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spectacular numbers before fouling out

Westbrook totaled 43 points (15-29 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes in the Thunder's 148-147 double overtime win over the Jazz on Friday.

Westbrook did see his streak of 11 consecutive triple-doubles come to an end, but had he not fouled out with 1:09 left in the first overtime period, it likely would have continued The perennial All-Star otherwise enjoyed an outstanding night, and his accuracy from the floor was a particularly welcome way for Westbrook to kick off the post-All-Star-break portion of the campaign. The 11-year veteran has been scuffling through one of the worst shooting seasons of his distinguished NBA tenure, even generating a career-low 65.7 percent success rate from the free-throw line. Westbrook had also drained 60.0 percent of his attempts in his way to a 44-point night versus the Pelicans in the Thunder's last game prior to the extended layoff, so fantasy owners will certainly hope a trend is developing in that regard.