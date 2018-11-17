Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Status murky for Saturday
Westbrook (ankle), despite being listed as out for Saturday's game against the Suns, went through morning shootaround and will be evaluated prior to tipoff, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports
There are some conflicting accounts of Westbrook's status between the NBA's official injury report and what is being reported at morning shootaround. He should be considered out, as the team has designated, but it appears possible that could change. More word is expected sometime in the afternoon.
More News
