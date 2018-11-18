Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still away from team

Westbrook (personal) wasn't at Sunday's practice, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook is currently away from the team for a personal reason and it's still unknown if he'll be back in time for Monday's game against the Kings. He already sat out Saturday for the same reason, which afforded Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton more playing time.

