Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still away from team
Westbrook (personal) wasn't at Sunday's practice, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook is currently away from the team for a personal reason and it's still unknown if he'll be back in time for Monday's game against the Kings. He already sat out Saturday for the same reason, which afforded Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton more playing time.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out for personal reasons•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Status murky for Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Participates in practice Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Remains out vs. Knicks•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes through morning shootaround•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.