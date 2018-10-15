Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still questionable for opener
Westbrook (knee) remains firmly questionable for Tuesday's season opener against Golden State, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Coavh Billy Donovan said the Thunder will evaluate Westbrook again following Monday's session, and he also noted that the team has prepared two gameplans for Tuesday night: one that includes Westbrook and another that does not. That could be an indication that the decision will come down to the wire, so a final call on the former MVP's status may not be made until close to the 10:30 PM ET tip. If Westbrook is unable to go, Dennis Schroder would start at point guard in his place.
