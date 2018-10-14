Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still unclear for Tuesday's opener

Westbrook (knee) still hasn't been cleared for Tuesday's season opener at Golden State, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder have been extremely cautious with the former NBA MVP and have been "very controlling" of his workouts since Westbrook underwent knee surgery back in September. It's still unknown what his status is heading into the matchup with the Warriors on opening night. If for some reason Westbrook can't play, guards Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton may see more-than-expected minutes.