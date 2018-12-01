Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Strong line in easy victory
Westbrook finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Hawks.
Westbrook fell one rebound short of his third consecutive triple-double, leading the Thunder to a comfortable victory over the Hawks. Westbrook has been electrifying since returning from injury, contributing across the stat sheet on a nightly basis. The Thunder continue to facilitate Westbrook's number hungry style of play, allowing him to rack up the rebounds in space created by their big men. The turnovers are always going to be an issue for Westbrook but that is certainly not a new problem and something his owners would be prepared for.
