Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in blowout win

Westbrook scored 19 points (8-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Lakers.

Westbrook struggled with his shot as he failed to reach 20 points for the second straight game, and he failed to reach double-digits in rebounds or assists for the first time in nearly a month. Luckily, Westbrook received some offensive support from his teammates in the blowout win, which also capped his minutes a bit early. He remains one of the most productive players in all of fantasy, but nights like these could happen on the occasion due to the caliber of his supporting cast this season.