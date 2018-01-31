Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Westbrook recorded 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, four steals and seven turnovers across 36 minutes during a 102-96 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Westbrook struggled with his shot Tuesday for the second consecutive game. He was still able to provide in other areas, with double-digit assists and an impressive four steals, which marked his best steal total since Jan 10. Westbrook has now shot 19-of-51 from the field over the last two outings.