Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in crucial loss
Westbrook compiled 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 loss to the Spurs.
Westbrook was not on target Thursday, going 7-of-19 from the field and 5-of-8 from the charity stripe. He had been shooting the ball well lately and perhaps the matchup had something to do with his inefficiency. He looks much better when he is attacking the basket and not resorting to his perimeter game, which is lacking. The Thunder face the Nuggets in what is a must-win game on Friday.Look for Westbrook to bounce back in what should be a fast-paced game.
