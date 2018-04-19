Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in loss

Westbrook scored 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 13 assists, nine rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Jazz.

Westbrook totaled more assists than the rest of his teammates combined while also leading the way in scoring and finishing second in rebounding. He struggled from the field, but he didn't get much help on a night when the Thunder shot 40 percent as a team. Westbrook suffered a large dropoff from a much more effective Game 1 and will look to bounce back quickly as the series shifts to Salt Lake City on Saturday.