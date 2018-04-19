Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in loss
Westbrook scored 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 13 assists, nine rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Jazz.
Westbrook totaled more assists than the rest of his teammates combined while also leading the way in scoring and finishing second in rebounding. He struggled from the field, but he didn't get much help on a night when the Thunder shot 40 percent as a team. Westbrook suffered a large dropoff from a much more effective Game 1 and will look to bounce back quickly as the series shifts to Salt Lake City on Saturday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 29 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 20 boards, 19 dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects 25th triple-double Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in crucial victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 44 points•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in key holiday win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....