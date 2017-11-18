Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in loss

Westbrook posted 15 points (5-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 104-101 loss to the Spurs

There may be no such thing as a 'poor' triple-double, but Westbrook came just shy of one Friday despite experiencing one of worst shooting nights this season. He shot a horrible 22.7 from the floor and failed to make a 3-pointer for only the fourth time this season. It's hard to criticize the MVP, but the Thunder are blowing huge leads left and right and something needs to be done to fix the chemistry between their three All-Stars. Chemistry won't help if Westbrook has a cold shot, though. As usual, he's still a must-start despite his recent troubles.