Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot versus Warriors
Westbrook scored 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Warriors.
Westbrook got off to an explosive start in this one, but he curiously fell off in the second half as Golden State ran away with the game. It didn't help his cause that running mate Paul George was ice cold from the field as part of a team-wide struggle against a tenacious defense. Westbrook has struggled to shoot the ball over his last two games and will look to bounce back in a big way Monday against the Magic.
