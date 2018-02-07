Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stuffs stat sheet in marquee victory

Westbrook tallied 34 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.

Westbrook set the tone early for what would be a Thunder blowout, scoring 21 of his points in the first quarter alone. The perennial All-Star was second only to teammate Paul George in scoring on the night while generating his second consecutive 30-point effort and fourth in the last seven games. Westbrook has already gotten February off to a typically spectacular start, as factoring in Tuesday's production, he's averaging 26.5 points, 13.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across four contests.