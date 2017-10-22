Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stymied by Jazz on Saturday

Westbrook scored six points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Jazz.

Utah's defense held OKC to just 14 points in the first quarter, and while Paul George and Carmelo Anthony eventually got going offensively to help fuel a fourth-quarter comeback that fell short, Westbrook never did. It's the first time since Opening Night of last season that he's been held under 10 points, so expect him to come roaring back in Sunday's home tilt against the T-wolves.