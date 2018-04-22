Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stymied in Game 3 loss

Westbrook generated 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Westbrook's final line looked solid overall, but it belied the significant struggles he experienced with his shot for the second straight game. The perennial All-Star has drained just 12 of his 36 attempts over the last pair of contests, keeping him under the 20-point mark in both games. His rebounds and assists do remain in line with his typical levels of production, but he'll undoubtedly have to do more on offense to help the Thunder even the series at 2-2 in Monday's Game 4.