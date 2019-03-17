Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Suspended for Monday's game
Westbrook has been suspended for Monday's game against the Heat after receiving his 16th technical foul, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This suspension comes as no surprise, as Westbrook received his 16th technical foul this season in Saturday's loss to Golden State. In his absence, Dennis Schroder will likely move into the starting five and could see an increased role. Westbrook will return Wednesday against Toronto.
