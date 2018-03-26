Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Takes time to get going Sunday
Westbrook tallied 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Westbrook's final line was certainly impressive, but it's worth noting he didn't score until the 5:43 mark of the second quarter. He ultimately generated a strong overall performance, albeit only his second effort without at least a double-double over the last nine games. The perennial All-Star continues to be one of the most reliable fantasy assets irrespective of format, and he'll likely put the offense on his shoulders more often than not as the Thunder finish their postseason push over the balance of the regular season.
