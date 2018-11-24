Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Teases another triple-double

Westbrook scored a game-high 30 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Since missing six games earlier in the month to rest an ailing ankle and attend the birth of his twin daughters, Westbrook has come back looking as good as ever, averaging 23.3 points, 12.0 boards, 9.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in three contests. He's got six double-doubles and a triple-double in 10 games, and while he might not reach the scoring heights he did in his MVP campaign, he'll still be an elite fantasy asset now that he's healthy again.