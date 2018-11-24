Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Teases another triple-double
Westbrook scored a game-high 30 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Since missing six games earlier in the month to rest an ailing ankle and attend the birth of his twin daughters, Westbrook has come back looking as good as ever, averaging 23.3 points, 12.0 boards, 9.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in three contests. He's got six double-doubles and a triple-double in 10 games, and while he might not reach the scoring heights he did in his MVP campaign, he'll still be an elite fantasy asset now that he's healthy again.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in marquee win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Excels in return•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will be evaluated pregame•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ankle issue still lingering•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...