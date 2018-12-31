Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Terrible shooting night Sunday
Westbrook had four points (4-22 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, and six steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 loss to Dallas.
Westbrook couldn't hit the side of a barn Sunday, going 4-of-22 from the field, ending with just four points. He made up for it with contributions in other categories including matching his season-high with six steals. Shooting continues to be an issue for Westbrook and along with his high turnover rate, limit his overall fantasy value.
