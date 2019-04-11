Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double

Westbrook scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding 17 assists, 11 rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win over the Bucks.

OKC had more to play for than Milwaukee in this one, and as a result Westbrook racked up his third straight triple-double and 34th of the season. The 30-year-old averaged a triple-double for the third straight season -- one of the greatest feats in NBA history -- and he'll get a few days to prepare for a clash with James Harden and the Rockets in the marquee matchup of the first round of the playoffs.