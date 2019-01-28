Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double
Westbrook totaled 13 points (5-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and a block across 36 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Bucks on Sunday.
It was business as usual for Westbrook, who recorded his league-leading 16th triple-double of the season and third in a row. He's averaging 21.7 points, 13.7 assists and 13.3 rebounds in his last three games.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Monster triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another dismal shooting night•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Solid shooting in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Career-high 24 dimes in loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....