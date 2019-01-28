Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double

Westbrook totaled 13 points (5-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and a block across 36 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Bucks on Sunday.

It was business as usual for Westbrook, who recorded his league-leading 16th triple-double of the season and third in a row. He's averaging 21.7 points, 13.7 assists and 13.3 rebounds in his last three games.