Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ties NBA triple-double mark
Westbrook provided 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 117-112 win over the Rockets on Saturday.
Westbrook was at it again Saturday, helping the Thunder overcome a 26-point deficit in the second half and tying Wilt Chamberlain's mark of nine consecutive triple-doubles in the process. The perennial All-Star has 22 triple-doubles overall on the campaign, and although he was also guilty of 10 turnovers and shot under 40.0 percent for the third straight game, his efforts were naturally pivotal to the improbable victory. Given his stellar body of work, there isn't much more about Westbrook that can be said that isn't already reflected in the 17.6 points, 14.4 assists, 12.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals that he's averaging across 35.2 minutes over five February games.
