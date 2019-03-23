Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Friday's win
Westbrook went for 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Raptors.
Westbrook struggled with his shot but produced across every category while racking up his 28th triple-double of the season. Given that the Thunder are still battling for playoff positioning, it's likely that Westbrook will remain in attack mode (as per usual) for most of the last nine regular season games.
