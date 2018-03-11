Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Saturday's win
Westbrook scored a game-high 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 win over the Spurs.
It's his 19th triple-double of the season and the 98th of his career, as he closes in on Jason Kidd (107) for the No. 3 spot on the all-time leaderboard. Westbrook's been slacking a bit lately by his standards -- he hadn't hit double digits in assists in five games heading into Saturday -- but with the Thunder still fighting for a playoff spot, expect the 29-year-old to take matters into his own hands down the stretch.
