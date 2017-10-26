Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles again in easy victory
Westbrook finished with 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over Indiana.
Westbrook collected his second triple-double of the season, dominating all over the court and finding his teammates at will. The 'big three' seem to be sharing the offensive responsibilities, and their individual outputs vary based on the matchup. While his offensive and defensive numbers appear to have picked up where he left off, his turnovers and free-throw percentage remain areas of concern for owners. He is averaging 5.8 turnovers and 57 percent from the stripe across four games this season. Westbrook will look to improve on his free-throw efficiency when the Thunder travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Friday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles with 10 dimes in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stymied by Jazz on Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Secures triple-double Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores nine points in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Quiet in season debut•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season