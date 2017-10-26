Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles again in easy victory

Westbrook finished with 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over Indiana.

Westbrook collected his second triple-double of the season, dominating all over the court and finding his teammates at will. The 'big three' seem to be sharing the offensive responsibilities, and their individual outputs vary based on the matchup. While his offensive and defensive numbers appear to have picked up where he left off, his turnovers and free-throw percentage remain areas of concern for owners. He is averaging 5.8 turnovers and 57 percent from the stripe across four games this season. Westbrook will look to improve on his free-throw efficiency when the Thunder travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Friday.