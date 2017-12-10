Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-Doubles and hits game-clinching free throws Saturday

Westbrook posted 20 points (7-29 FG, 1-12 3pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and a steal across 43 minutes in Saturday's 102-101 OT win over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook recorded a triple-double despite a horrific shooting night, but he hit two game-winning free throws with five seconds left in overtime to seal the win. He made only one of 12 attempts from beyond the arc and only made six more out of 17 elsewhere on the floor. He did what he needed to do in the other categories to make for an excellent fantasy performance.