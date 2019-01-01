Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in easy win

Westbrook totaled 32 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over Dallas.

Westbrook turned things around after shooting just 4-of-22 in his previous game, ending with 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting. He also added 11 rebounds and 11 assists to record his 10th triple-double of the season. Westbrook also connected on all six of his free-throw attempts in what owners will be hoping is a turning point given his recent struggles.