Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in key holiday win

Westbrook delivered 26 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.

Westbrook checked in behind only Paul George on the scoring front, and both his rebound and assist numbers paced the Thunder. The perennial All-Star has scored between 26 and 37 points in five of the last seven games while keeping his contributions in other categories at typically elite levels. That includes steals, as Westbrook has now logged multiple thefts in four straight contests. With the Thunder still trying to definitively secure playoff positioning, his usage levels should remain through the roof in OKC's remaining games.