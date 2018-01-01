Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss

Westbrook finished with 38 points (17-28 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to Dallas.

Westbrook continued his mid-season surge, scoring at least 30 points for the fourth consecutive game whilst also adding another triple-double. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get the victory as the Thunder fell to the Mavericks in a tight encounter. Westbrook has turned things around on the offensive end over the last two weeks as the team attempts to turn things around after their lackluster start to the season. He should continue to put up first-round numbers moving forward and receives a favorable matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday.