Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss
Westbrook had 16 points (7-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-100 loss to New Orleans.
Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double but it wasn't enough as the Thunder fell to the Pelicans. Westbrook has managed to find his stroke from the free-throw line of late, however, across the last three games has shot a combined 19-of-57 from the field. He also turned the ball over nine times in this game, well above his season average of 4.6. He will look to turn things around in a favorable matchup against the Lakers on Sunday.
