Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss

Westbrook tallied 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 16 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-107 loss to New Orleans.

Westbrook put up his fifth triple-double of the season, but his first in the month of November. His numbers have taken a hit, as expected, with the arrival of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. All three are still figuring out how to play alongside one another, and the wins will likely come. Westbrook has seen his free-throw percentage increase this month, however, his field-goal percentage has been disastrous, shooting just 35 percent from the floor. This is something that should positively regress, but is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.