Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in marquee win

Westbrook totaled 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in the Thunder's 123-95 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Westbrook atypically took a back seat to Paul George and Steven Adams on the scoring front, but he more than made up for it with excellent work as a facilitator and on the boards. The triple-double was Westbrook's first of the season, and he's now notched at least a double-double in six of his first nine games.