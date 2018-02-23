Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in tough victory
Westbrook had 17 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 victory over Sacramento.
Westbrook had a poor shooting night but managed to compose himself enough to hit the game-winning three-pointer. He also recorded his second consecutive triple-double, extending his lead over the rest of the league. Westbrook is not having the MVP type season he had last year but is beginning to assert his authority over the team, piling up the stats as the team makes a push for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
