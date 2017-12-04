Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in victory
Westbrook collected 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 90-87 victory over San Antonio.
Westbrook recorded another triple-double Sunday, while also leading the team in scoring with 22 points. Paul George had a terrible shooting night, going 2-of-17 from the field, so it was up to both Westbrook and Steven Adams to pick up the scoring slack against an undermanned Spurs team. He has not been putting up the numbers with the same consistency as last season, but still racks up rebounds and assists at an elite level. He was only 2- of-6 from the free-throw line, an issue that has presented itself all season. While it doesn't appear likely to stick, it is worth monitoring.
