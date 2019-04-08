Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in win
Westbrook finished Sunday's game against Minnesota with 27 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists and a steal over 38 minutes.
Westbrook and Paul George each finished with 27 points, as the Thunder needed both of their stars' contributions in a must-win matchup. Westbrook has poured in 20-plus points in four of his previous five matchups and he's likely to sustain this type of effort during the final two games of the regular season considering the Thunder are hanging on to a playoff spot by a thread.
