Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Saturday

Westbrook totaled 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 victory over the Pistons.

Westbrook now has 15 triple-doubles on the season, an amount that most players would be happy to reach in their careers. Westbrook's season was in flux when the Thunder brought in two more offensive stars, but he has carved out a role this year that helps him produce close to what he was doing last year when he netted the MVP award.