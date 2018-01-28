Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Saturday
Westbrook totaled 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 victory over the Pistons.
Westbrook now has 15 triple-doubles on the season, an amount that most players would be happy to reach in their careers. Westbrook's season was in flux when the Thunder brought in two more offensive stars, but he has carved out a role this year that helps him produce close to what he was doing last year when he netted the MVP award.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 46 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dishes 20 assists in easy win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses on third straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th double-double of season in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...