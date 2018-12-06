Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Wednesday
Westbrook posted 21 points (9-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 assists, 15 rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Nets.
After going two games without a triple-double, Westbrook got back to his ways Wednesday night, registering a monster night in the win, including a season-high assist total. He has certainly picked things up of late, having recorded four triple-doubles in his last six games, as opposed to none the rest of the season.
