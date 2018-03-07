Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Turns ball over nine times in win

Westbrook scored 32 points (15-27 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and nine turnovers in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Houston.

Aside from averaging 28.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists in his last five games, Westbrook has turned the ball over 6.8 times during that span. For the second time in his last four games, the guard has turned it over nine times. Lately, for as much he is filling out the stat sheet every night, Westbrook's turnovers are piling up nearly as much. Still, when he is able to score 30-plus points in four straight game, the turnovers are not as big of a factor as they would be if he was scoring less.