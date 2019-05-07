Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Undergoes finger, knee procedures

Westbrook underwent a procedure Tuesday to address a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He also had a minor, "proactive maintenance" procedure on his right knee.

While the Thunder also announced Tuesday that Paul George will face a lengthy recovery after shoulder surgery, the outlook is more encouraging for Westbrook, who is still planning a summer of "aggressive preparation," despite the pair of relatively minor surgeries. Westbrook was dealing with the finger injury to his non-shooting hand for the final six weeks of the season, and while he underwent treatment and taped the finger, the ligament issue was never publicly revealed. AS for the knee procedure, it looks to be simply a precautionary measure, and Westbrook's availability for training camp in the fall is not in any jeopardy.